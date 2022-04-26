Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $25,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,686. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total transaction of $177,641.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.