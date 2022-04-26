Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.47.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.40. 39,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,222,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. American Express has a 52-week low of $145.56 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.