Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $200.80. 58,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,163,370. The firm has a market cap of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.08 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.69.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

