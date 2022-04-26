Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.05. 7,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.90.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.