Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 808 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Chubb by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,615,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,129,000 after purchasing an additional 283,313 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,179. The firm has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $155.78 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

