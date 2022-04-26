Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $190.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,501,059. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average is $213.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

