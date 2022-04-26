Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 253.67 ($3.23).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.31) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.50) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of LON BBOX traded up GBX 2.43 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 247.83 ($3.16). 26,727,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 238.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.68. Tritax Big Box REIT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.50 ($2.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 288 ($3.67).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.60. Tritax Big Box REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.12%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

