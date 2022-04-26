Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.57 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) will post sales of $29.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tritium DCFC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.70 million and the highest is $40.00 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tritium DCFC will report full-year sales of $152.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $118.70 million to $170.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.77 million, with estimates ranging from $201.30 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tritium DCFC.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tritium DCFC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ DCFC traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,176. Tritium DCFC has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, Australia, and the Netherlands. The company provides approximately 3.6 million high-power charging sessions. It also provides CAN ethernet bridge products. The company serves to retail and hospitality, workplaces, and dealerships.

