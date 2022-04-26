trivago (TRVG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect trivago to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.24. The stock has a market cap of $785.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.68. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of trivago in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, trivago has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRVG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of trivago by 216.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 250,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 21.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 45,202 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 96.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 43,608 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in trivago by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

