TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTMI. Truist Financial lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,638,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,912,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,732,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,607,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,897,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,125,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after buying an additional 352,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 37,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $598.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.03 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

