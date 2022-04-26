UniMex Network (UMX) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last Week

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. UniMex Network has a market cap of $2.42 million and $25,078.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000690 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network launched on January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,652,346 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

