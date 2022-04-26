Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.71.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

NASDAQ UBX traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. 424,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,932. The company has a market cap of $66.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.29. Unity Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $5.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55.

Unity Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:UBX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.15. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Unity Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

