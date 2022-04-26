UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Acquires 400 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Hershey were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Hershey by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In related news, SVP James Turoff sold 5,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.67, for a total transaction of $1,057,009.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $30,762.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,018,187 shares of company stock worth $207,120,300. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hershey from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $191.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

NYSE HSY opened at $224.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.92 and a 200-day moving average of $196.59. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $157.94 and a 52-week high of $231.60.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. Hershey had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

About Hershey (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.