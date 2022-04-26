UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,922 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $116.75 and a 52 week high of $189.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

