UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Decreases Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of FAST opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.33. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

