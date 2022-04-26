UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $3.51 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $258.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $247.69 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.