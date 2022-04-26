UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

NYSE TEL opened at $124.40 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.59 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

TE Connectivity Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.