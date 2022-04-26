UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $787,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,980,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,977,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270,562 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Pfizer by 470.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,012,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 215.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,457,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,093,860 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,207,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

