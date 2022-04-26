UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,501,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after acquiring an additional 629,335 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.8% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 73,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $5,996,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,961,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,263,942.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock worth $19,235,910 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

NYSE MPW opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

