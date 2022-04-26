UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 551 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $209.95 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

