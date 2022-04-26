UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases 668 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 221.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $45.71 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.64%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

