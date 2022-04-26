UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Purchases New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,926 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 8,637 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,407 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,514 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Shares of STX opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $78.20 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

