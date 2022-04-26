UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 256 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 28.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.3% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 176.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LMT opened at $442.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

About Lockheed Martin (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.