UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 260 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.2% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,342,000 after acquiring an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $713.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $519.32 and a 52 week high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $689.99 and a 200 day moving average of $668.73.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.75.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.