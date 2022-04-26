UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 338 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Hasbro by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS stock opened at $89.54 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $105.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.97.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

