UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 68 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after buying an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Amgen by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 80.4% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $252.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.81.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 120.59% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.24.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

