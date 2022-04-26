UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $624.67, for a total transaction of $124,934.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $672.48.

AVGO opened at $585.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $595.82 and a 200 day moving average of $584.57. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

