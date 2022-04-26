Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Cap Hits $3.87 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $32,246.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.93 or 0.07423462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

