Unslashed Finance (USF) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.61 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Unslashed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $15,887.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043933 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.56 or 0.07408832 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00047086 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Unslashed Finance Coin Profile

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Buying and Selling Unslashed Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.