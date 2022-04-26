US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 74.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. US Foods has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.89.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. US Foods had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Court D. Carruthers acquired 14,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $499,122.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,040 shares of company stock worth $1,726,752. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 20,209,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,909,000 after buying an additional 13,406,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,618,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,563,000 after buying an additional 1,266,175 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after buying an additional 91,106 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,439,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,112,000 after buying an additional 154,663 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 31.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,137,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,742,000 after buying an additional 1,456,431 shares during the period.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

