Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 265,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of VLO opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.50.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

