Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $351.95 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $351.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $347.90 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VLY traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,583. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

