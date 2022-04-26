Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $53.19

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $53.19, with a volume of 5689333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.91.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.02.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.