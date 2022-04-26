Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $253.00

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $253.00 and last traded at $253.40, with a volume of 122572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $275.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

