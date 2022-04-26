Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 35,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 174,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $109.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

