Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Cut by Asset Planning Corporation

Asset Planning Corporation lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Planning Corporation’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 369,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $7.41 on Tuesday, reaching $386.39. 270,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,747,994. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $372.13 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.68 and a 200-day moving average of $415.51.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

