Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 705,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 11.4% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $44,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

