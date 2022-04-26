Veil Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. Veil has a total market cap of $710,347.77 and $559.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Veil Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

