Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Down 9.5%

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) dropped 9.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.84. Approximately 981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 134,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

VTYX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ventyx Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $9,826,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, and lupus.

