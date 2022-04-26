Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Hits $78.96 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $78.96 million and approximately $41.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.