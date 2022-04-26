Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $875.78 million.

VRNT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. 2,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -792.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.80.

In related news, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Verint Systems by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Verint Systems by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 169,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Verint Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 289,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after purchasing an additional 19,764 shares during the period.

About Verint Systems (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.