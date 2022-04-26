VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,267,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 814,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.14% of VeriSign worth $321,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,099,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,865,455,000 after buying an additional 130,450 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $425,452,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,543,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 13.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,144,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,554,000 after buying an additional 138,485 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,059,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $217,228,000 after buying an additional 23,709 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of VeriSign stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.61. The stock had a trading volume of 33,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.53 and a 1 year high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $131,046.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,976 shares of company stock worth $4,675,178. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.