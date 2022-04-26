Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,986 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Verisk Analytics worth $68,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.70.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $214.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.06. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

