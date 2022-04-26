Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Financial Avengers Inc.

Financial Avengers Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,419 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Colrain Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.72, for a total value of $535,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $736,206.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,623 shares of company stock worth $14,095,974. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.64. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $176.36 and a twelve month high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.27. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.