Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Down 7.7%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $13.02. 70,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,086,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veru by 407.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 436,394 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1,229.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 243,472 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 193.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 212,314 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,491,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,146,000 after acquiring an additional 154,862 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

