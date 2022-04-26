Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $56.95

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.95 and last traded at $57.45, with a volume of 2099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.61.

VICR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities cut Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.73.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Vicor news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Vicor by 1.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

