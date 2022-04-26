Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.6% of Skylands Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $6.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.19. 201,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.05. The company has a market cap of $388.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
