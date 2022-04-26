Vodafone Group Public’s (VOD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VODGet Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a GBX 147 ($1.87) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 145 ($1.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 150 ($1.91) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.21 ($2.18).

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 128.04 ($1.63) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 127.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.82). The stock has a market capitalization of £36.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.08.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

