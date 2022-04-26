Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VNO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13 and a beta of 1.23. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

