Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Voyager Digital Ltd. provides publicly traded cryptocurrency platform principally in the United States. The company through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants. Voyager Digital Ltd. is based in SAN ANTONIO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $21.58 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.19.

OTCMKTS:VYGVF opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $164.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voyager Digital will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

